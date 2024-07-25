Gabriel’s Angels Homecare to celebrate 10th anniversary

The community is invited to join Gabriel’s Angels Homecare, LLC in celebrating its 10th anniversary in business.

An open house will be held on Aug. 1 from 4-7 p.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. Gabriel’s Angels is located at 232 N. South St., Wilmington.

All are welcome to attend the open house, which features guided office tours, refreshments and food from the “For the Love of Grub” food truck, a raffle drawing for a two-hour cleaning, networking, and the opportunity to meet the team of “angels” who make their work possible. Attendees are encouraged to park in the adjacent Wilmington Public Library parking lot to reserve the Angels’ parking lot for handicap parking.

“This event marks a significant milestone for us,” said owner Mindy Johnson. “I founded our business in 2014, starting from my home as the sole employee. Over the past decade, we have grown tremendously and have been operating from our current office for the past three years. Our partnership with the Council on Aging (COA) has been instrumental in our mission to support and serve the elderly community in Clinton County. We invite you to celebrate with us, meet our dedicated team of angels, and learn more about our journey and future plans.”

Gabriel’s Angels Homecare, LLC is committed to providing exceptional care and support to the elderly community in Clinton County. Since its inception in 2014, they have been dedicated to improving the quality of life for their clients through personalized and compassionate care.

For more information about the event or Gabriel’s services, contact (937) 509-1622 or [email protected]