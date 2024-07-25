‘Monthly Member Showcase’ to be held at Merchants National Bank

Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for its “Monthly Member Showcase” on Tuesday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This month’s highlighted member is Merchants National Bank, located at 2829 Rombach Ave., Wilmington.

The public is invited to stop by during the showcase to learn more about the Chamber and the bank’s services, meet their teams, network with fellow members of the business and greater community, and enjoy refreshments.

Each month, the Chamber holds “On the Move” office hours where they are hosted by a different monthly Chamber member every Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Members and the general public are welcome and encouraged to “pop in” during this time to say hello, ask questions about your membership and upcoming events, and drop off or pick up materials.

The Monthly Member Showcase is typically held on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the location of the monthly office hours host.