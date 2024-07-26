22 attend Hurricane Youth Soccer Camp at Alumni Field

The four-day Hurricane Youth Soccer Camp concluded Thursday at Alumni Field.

Campers who participated in the camp were Emerson Looft, Aaron Huber, Mckenna Martin, Bentley Cooper, Jessie Kraatz, Dalton Allen, Mateo Franco, Nefertari Criss, Wynne Pfromm-Davis, Xander Smith, Anthony Manzo, Antonio Villa, Rowan Littrell, Ben Littrell, Finn Woodruff, Adeline Martin, Julius Jones, Logan Murphy, Quinton Jones, Ambrose Brausch, Isabelle Brausch.

Camp counselors were Aven Patel, Bryden Plymire, Ben Angelica, Scott Hall, Aidan Benitez, Holden Wulff, Nicholas Zerkle, Ethan Villa, Bailey Oetzel, Peyton Oetzel, Evan Robles, Zander Johnson, Spencer Wood, Cooper Short.

Camp coaches were Imad El-Macharrafie and Bobby Oetzel.

“We were very pleased with the turnout, both from the youth in our community and the high school players that worked to make it special for the campers. It looks like Wilmington High School soccer has a great future in the capable feet of these young players,” the coaches said in a press release.