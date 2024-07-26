A different perspective on this election

The 2024 Presidential election is the most tumultuous election of any in recent memory. For many folks, there does not seem to be a clear-cut candidate we are comfortable supporting, and for the Christian voter, the uncertainty seems to be magnified.

Healing for our troubled nation is not going to come from whomever is President, but from a nation that honors Christ as King.

So with the financial support of a local Christian businessman, the Wilmington Christian Bookstore has put together a special election yard sign. It simply reads, “No matter who is President, JESUS is king!”

So come visit us to pick up your free election perspective yard sign and show a different way of looking at things during this Presidential election.

Ronald D. Merkle is the owner of the Wilmington Christian Bookstore.