Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Board of Control to meet

The Wilmington Board of Control is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. at the service director’s conference room at the city municipal building, 69 N. South St.

Law Library Resources Board to hold meeting

The Clinton County Law Library Resources Board will hold its quarterly board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 at 12:15 p.m. in the Law Library, Clinton County Courthouse, third floor, 46 S. South St., Wilmington.

County budget commission to hold special session

The Clinton County Budget Commission will meet in special session on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 303, Wilmington. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss 2025 County Budget Planning. The Clinton County Budget Commission will relocate and meet in special session with the Clinton County Commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 10:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 208, Wilmington. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss 2025 County Revenue Project.

Board of DD finance committee to hold meeting

The finance committee of the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the board’s offices, 180 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. The purpose of the meeting is to review the proposed 2025 budget, long-term projections, and all fund balances.

Board of DD changes meeting locations

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities approved a change in meeting location for its regular meetings scheduled on Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19. The new meeting location will be 180 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. All meetings will continue to be held at 12 p.m.