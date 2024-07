Linda and George Medley recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. Submitted photo

Linda and George Medley celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 7, 2024.

They have five children: Kathalene, Latasha Medley, and Chelsia Curtis, of Wilmington; Rene Medley of Newnan, Georgia; and George Richard Medley Jr., of West Chester, Ohio.

The Medleys also have 32 grand and great-grandchildren.