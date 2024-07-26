Community members enjoying activities during last year’s National Night Out in Wilmington. The annual event, dedicated to fostering police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, returns this year on Aug. 6 with festivities in both Wilmington and Blanchester. WNJ file photos National Night Out Set for Aug. 6 in Wilmington and Blanchester National Night Out Set for Aug. 6 in Wilmington and Blanchester National Night Out Set for Aug. 6 in Wilmington and Blanchester

National Night Out, an event dedicated to promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, will take place on Aug. 6 from 6 p.m. until dusk in both Wilmington and Blanchester.

In Wilmington, the event will take place at the Wilmington Walmart on Progress Way, specifically at the end opposite the main entrance. The Wilmington Police Department and Wilmington Fire Department will be present, offering an opportunity for residents to meet local officers and engage with their community.

In Blanchester, the celebration will be held at Veteran’s Memorial Park, also known as Legion Field, and will feature fireworks at dusk.

Both locations promise an evening of fun and entertainment for all ages. Attendees can enjoy a variety of activities, including a photo booth, games, cornhole, and a free raffle with exciting prizes. Food will be available, ensuring everyone can enjoy the festivities.

The entire event is free of charge.