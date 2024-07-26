Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Agronomy Field Day set for Aug. 13

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Fayette County is known for its rich heritage in the agricultural industry. What better place for an agronomy, outlook for grain prices and agricultural technology field day?

On Aug. 13, the Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Association, the Fayette County Agronomy Committee, and the Fayette County Extension Office will hold their annual field day and agronomy plot demonstrations. The event will be held at the Fayette County Research and Demonstration Farm, located northeast of Washington C.H. at 2770 Old Route 38, at the Fayette County Airport. The field day will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free to attend and will include breakfast and lunch. Certified Crop Advisor credits will also be available for the various sessions of the event.

The event will begin promptly at 9 a.m. with Pierce Paul of the Ohio State University speaking on “Tar Spot Detection and Then what?” A live field demonstration on spray drones and seeding drones will be done by Ohio State University graduate student, Alex Thomas. In the equipment building the speakers will include Eric Richer from the Ohio State University speaking on the “Economics of Grain Storage.” Derek Thompson from NRCS in DeKalb County, Indiana will be sharing with the participants, “Cover Crops and Drainage Tile.” Elizabeth Hawkins, from the Ohio State University representing eFields and Jared Chester from Beck’s Hybrids representing PFR will discuss “On-Farm Research.”

Prior to lunch, our keynote speaker will be Ben Brown from the University of Missouri speaking on the “Agricultural Outlook and Policy Update.” During lunch, representatives from the National and Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Associations will give updates on state and national activities the organization has been participating and monitoring.

Beyond the educational sessions, agricultural equipment, technology, lending, marketing, seed, and chemical companies will be available throughout the event to answer questions and display their newest, innovative products. If you are interested in being an exhibitor, there is still availability to participate. Go to fayette.osu.edu to download a registration form to become an exhibitor. At lunch, a drawing will take place for Corn and Wheat Grower members. The drawing includes two gift certificates for $500, one for seed and one for equipment parts at participating businesses. Membership is available on the day of the event, and members can win one of the gift certificates. Winners must be present to win.

At 8:30 a.m., Fayette County Public Health and Adena Fayette Medical Center will also be present to offer tetanus shots and health screenings. Make sure to sign up before 9:30 a.m. if you want to have a health screening done and please fast prior to the health screening for blood testing. Also, at 8:30 a.m., the Fayette County 4-H program will have complimentary coffee and breakfast sandwiches available to participants. Rachel’s House Catering will be serving lunch and do not forget the homemade ice cream, sponsored by Beck’s and Seed Consultants.

The Southwest Ohio Corn Growers and the Fayette County Agronomy Club would like to thank our 2024 Show Sponsors: Seed Consultants, Seed Genetics Direct, Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association, Valero Renewables, and the Fayette County Travel and Tourism Bureau. In addition, we would like to thank the Brandt Company for being our 2024 lunch sponsor.

Questions about any portion of the day’s events can be directed to Ken Ford, Fayette County ANR Educator, at 740-335-1150, [email protected].

For the most up-to-date information go to: www.fayette.osu.edu