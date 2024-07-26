WHS grad Reed earns third ITA Scholar Athlete honor

Caleb Reed

Wilmington High School graduate Caleb Reed is one of eight Baldwin Wallace University student-athletes to be recognized by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) as a Scholar Athlete.

For Reed, this is the third year he has earned the Scholar Athlete designation from ITA.

Reed won a career-best seven doubles matches for Baldwin Wallace this season while posting a 2-3 singles record. In 2022-23, Reed was 2-0 as as single player and 6-7 in doubles play. As a freshman, Reed went 5-1 in singles competition and 4-11 in doubles matches.

To qualify for the Scholar Athlete, a player must carry at least a 3.50 GPA for the academic year and have been listed on the institutional eligibility form.

Reed is one of 1,078 NCAA Division III and one of the 28 Ohio Athletic Conference student-athletes to be recognized.

At WHS, Reed was a four-year letterwinner in tennis and was twice the Southern Buckeye Academic and Athletic Conference singles champion. A district tennis qualifier, Reed also lettered four years in soccer and was a four time Academic All-SBAAC first team athlete.