Ukraine stoppage time goal stuns Morocco 2-1 Ukraine stoppage time goal stuns Morocco 2-1 Ukraine stoppage time goal stuns Morocco 2-1

There was no reprieve for Morocco this time.

After the chaos and violence that marred the end of its 2-1 win over Argentina in the Olympic men’s soccer tournament, Morocco conceded late again against Ukraine on Saturday — and this time the goal stood.

On Wednesday, Morocco fans rushed the field and threw bottles in protest when Cristian Medina appeared to score an equalizer in the 16th minute of stoppage time for Argentina — causing the game to be suspended for around two hours. That goal was later disallowed by VAR for offside.

But there was no sign of a repeat of those scenes when Ihor Krasnopir scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win for 10-man Ukraine at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Morocco looked like it was edging closer to the quarterfinals after Soufiane Rahimi’s 64th-minute penalty leveled the game at 1-1. The forward, who took his total to three goals for the Paris Games, won the spot kick when he was fouled by Volodymyr Saliuk. Saliuk was sent off for the offense.

Ukraine had taken the lead in the 22nd through Dmytro Kryskiv.

Ukraine’s late win left all four teams in Group B tied on three points after Argentina shook off defeat to Morocco by beating Iraq 3-1 on Saturday in Lyon.

Argentina 3, Iraq 1

While Iraq threatened to pull off another surprise when Aymen Hussein leveled the game 1-1 in first-half stoppage time, goals from Luciano Gondou and Ignacio Fernandez sealed victory for Argentina.

Thiago Almada, who Argentina coach Javier Mascherano said had a watch stolen when the team’s training base was robbed earlier this week, opened the scoring with a volley in the 14th at Stade de Lyon.

Gondou’s far-post header in the 62nd restored Argentina’s lead after Hussein’s goal and Fernandez curled in a long-range shot from the edge of the box in the 85th.

“There were two options: dwell on what happened or look ahead. We focused on what we can control, which is to play football,” Mascherano said.

Spain 3, Dominican Rep. 1

Spain reached the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic in Bordeaux.

Goals from Fermín Lopez, Alex Baena and Miguel Gutierrez made it two wins from two for Spain in Group C.

Lopez scored in the 24th, but Angel Montes de Oca evened the game in the 38th.

The Dominican Republic’s Edison Azcona was sent off before halftime. Baena restored Spain’s lead in the 55th and Gutierrez sealed the win in the 70th.

Spain’s men are aiming to add to a golden period for its nation’s soccer teams after the women’s team won the World Cup last year and the men won the European Championship earlier this month.

Egypt 1, Uzbekistan 0

Ahmed Koka scored in the 11th minute and Egypt beat Uzbekistan to move a step closer to the knockout phase.

Egypt is in second place in Group C, behind Spain, which it plays plays on Tuesday.

A draw would be enough to see it advance.

The Dominican Republic plays Uzbekistan and is third on one point.

___

AP Soccer Writer James Robson contributed to this report.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games