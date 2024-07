WHS grad Brown headed to Ohio Northern University

Mikey Brown Jr., a 2024 Wilmington High School graduate, will continue his academic and athletic career at Ohio Northern University. The SBAAC American Division defensive player of the year, Brown was the top all-around player on the WHS squad this season. He had 101 tackles (57 solos), a fumble recovery and three interceptions on defense. On offense, he caught 62 passes for 931 yards and 9 touchdowns while adding another touchdown on the ground.