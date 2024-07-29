A rockin’ weekend in Wilmington

Hinder takes crowd engagement to the next level at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday night, with the lead singer playfully grabbing fans’ phones to record himself performing on stage, fostering a memorable experience. Goat, the emcee from Sturgis for the weekend, introduces Susan Valentine-Scott, executive director of the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau and organizer of Rock the Block, to the crowd at the Murphy Theatre. Members of the Rock the Block team gather for a group photo, celebrating the spirit of community and collaboration among organizers and volunteers who made the event a success. Main Street buzzes with activity as crowds gather for Rock the Block, enjoying live music and local vendors. Before the concert started on Friday night at the Murphy Theatre, the Rock the Block board members were recognized for their hard work and dedication. Hinder takes crowd engagement to the next level at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday night, with the lead singer playfully grabbing fans’ phones to record himself performing on stage, fostering a memorable experience. Lynch Mob at the Murphy Theatre on Friday night, delivering a performance that had fans rocking out to their iconic hard rock sound. Lynch Mob at the Murphy Theatre on Friday night, delivering a performance that had fans rocking out to their iconic hard rock sound. Lynch Mob at the Murphy Theatre on Friday night, delivering a performance that had fans rocking out to their iconic hard rock sound. Best of times performed on Friday night on the ELKS stage. The ELKS stage sets the scene for Satuday night on Main Street. Nelson performing on Saturday night at Rock the Block on the Eagles stage. Sunset Blvd. takes the Eagles stage on Friday night. Sunset Blvd. takes the Eagles stage on Friday night.

WILMINGTON — The sixth-annual Rock the Block festival rocked downtown Wilmington over the weekend, featuring an impressive lineup of talented artists performing across the Eagles Stage, Elks Stage, and the Murphy Theatre. The event, which spanned from Thursday night to Saturday, brought together the community for an unforgettable celebration of rock and roll.

The festivities kicked off on Thursday night with a lively pre-party at The Escape, presented by the Farm to Bottle Festival. Attendees were treated to a special appearance by “Shaggy,” the host of WEBN’s Big Hair Wednesday, and an electrifying performance by the band South of 69, setting the tone for the weekend ahead.

Susan Valentine-Scott, executive director of the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau and organizer, expressed her pride in the event and gratitude to everyone involved. “We at the CVB are very proud of this event and have so many to thank. The most rewarding aspect of organizing this event is seeing the streets packed with patrons who come and support this ever-growing event.”

Friday night’s performances were a hit, starting with Klassic DJ Service, which brought tunes to get the crowd warmed up. Inside the historic Murphy Theatre, ticket holders enjoyed a powerful performance by Lynch Mob. Simultaneously, the Elks Stage hosted the Best of Times Band, a tribute to Styx, delivering nostalgic hits to fans. Meanwhile, Sunset Blvd brought the iconic sounds of 80s rock to life on the Eagles Stage with a high-energy show.

“A lot of our attendees are from out of town, so they get to experience not only this event but the friendly town that we are,” Valentine-Scott added. “I have bands emailing, thanking us for the hospitality. Nelson visited the new Trail Haus for lunch and ate at the General Denver for dinner. Hinder ate locally and even had their tire fixed for their trailer at Groves Tire and Service, Lynch Mob ate local with food from Baker Street Culinary, and all bands stayed in our hotels.”

Saturday continued the musical extravaganza with a ticketed show by Hinder inside the Murphy Theatre, drawing a packed house. Best known for their song “Lips of an Angel,” Hinder captivated the audience with their performance. The Elks Stage featured Escape, a Journey tribute band. On the Eagles Stage, Nelson delivered a dynamic performance, rocking the festival-goers. The after-party at The Escape, featuring AR 6 and their renditions of 80s and 90s rock, kept the energy high late into the night.

“This event feeds our travel and tourism and economic development, which falls in line with our mission,” said Valentine-Scott. “We are so very proud of this event along with the support and respect the program deserves. Our volunteers work hard and give so much to this program, we appreciate them so much.”

The festival not only showcased incredible musical talent but also fostered a sense of community, bringing people together from all over the country for a weekend of celebration. “We have done a great job letting everyone know where Clinton County, Ohio is, and we are proud to be at the helm of marketing our wonderful and warm community,” Valentine-Scott concluded.

Attendee Donnie Sicurella shared his excitement, saying, “It was a good time and great music!”

The success of this year’s Rock the Block was made possible by the generous support of sponsors and the work of dedicated volunteers and organizers.