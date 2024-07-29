Modern Woodmen, Sugartree Ministries hold matching funds golf outing

From left to right, Modern Woodmen of America Financial Representative Dan Mayo, Sugartree Ministries Director Lee Sandlin, and MWA Wilmington Chapter President Bev Mayo. Submitted photo

Modern Woodmen of America recently teamed up with Sugartree Ministries to help raise funds for Sugartree’s vital ministry to Clinton County. Sugartree hosted a golf outing at Majestic Springs on Friday, June 16. Funds raised through the outing totaled $1,6813.11. Modern Woodmen matched up to $2,500 of the fundraiser to bring the total proceeds to $19,313.11

Modern Woodmen District Agent Dan Mayo said, “Sugartree is an incredible organization with great leadership. We love this outreach and are always happy to support the work of Sugartree. They do so much to help those they serve with not only their physical needs, but to help them spiritually as well to direct them into a relationship with God, to discover the reality of Jesus Christ in their life and get them on the road to new life in every way. We are proud of their steadfastness in this ministry and their courage to fight the good fight. They are also great partners to some of their sister organizations such as Hope House and the Homeless Shelter, and love the collaboration of these organizations. We are grateful for all they do to help individuals and families in Clinton County. Modern Woodmen seeks quality organizations to work together to make its communities a better place to live. Our Matching Funds program is one of our feature programs in accomplishing this objective.”

Sugartree Ministries Director Lee Sandlin said, “Sugartree Ministries has always been grateful for the generosity of Modern Woodmen. The blessings we have received from them provide critical support of the mission of providing food, water, shelter and Jesus to our brothers and sisters in need. Thanks to organizations like theirs, our friends have a chance to go from hopeless to hopeful.

Founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen of America offers financial services and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States. For more information about Modern Woodmen and its services, call Mayo at 937 725-0445.