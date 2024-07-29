ODOT weekly construction update

Through the week ending Aug. 2: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

I-71 Bridge Replacement – Bridge replacement on I-71 over Anderson Fork and Grassy Fork, between the State Route 134 overpass and the Greene County line. Traffic is being maintained in two lanes in both direction during daytime hours; however, single-lane closures may be in effect from 8 p.m. each night to 9 a.m. the following day.

I-71/S.R. 73 Bridge Maintenance – At the bridge on S.R. 73 over I-71. Shoulder closures, as well as intermittent lane restrictions, will be in effect at the overpass. Lane closures will be limited to evening and overnight hours.

NEW IMPACTS

S.R. 73/28 Resurfacing – On S.R. 73, between Antioch Road and the Highland County line, and on S.R. 28, between the intersection with S.R. 73 in New Vienna and the Highland County line. Traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of flaggers during daytime, working hours. All work is scheduled to be completed in mid to late fall of this year.

S.R. 729 Culvert Replacement – Between Antioch and Hodson roads, approximately three miles north of S.R. 73. S.R. 729 will be closed Monday, July 29, for approximately 30 days, and while the route is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of S.R. 73 and U.S. 22.

U.S. 68 Culvert Replacements – At two locations between Center and Hoskins roads. Crews will be replacing two small bridges located immediately north of Sycamore Glen, and the route will be closed for up to 30 days beginning Monday, July 29. Access via northbound U.S. 68 will be maintained to Sycamore Glen; however, thru-traffic motorists will be detoured by way of S.R. 73 and I-71. All work is scheduled to be completed in mid-October.

CONTINUING IMPACTS

S.R. 729 Culvert Replacement – Between Darbyshire Road and Snowhill Road, approximately three miles south of Sabina. S.R. 729 is closed, and while the route is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of U.S. 22 and S.R. 72. The route is scheduled tentatively to reopen on Friday, July 26.

S.R. 729 Bridge Replacement – S.R. 729 will be closed at the structure over Wilson Creek, between North Street and Dakin Chapel Road in the village of Sabina. The closure is scheduled to be in effect through mid-September, and traffic will be detoured by way of U.S. 22, S.R. 72, I-71, U.S. 35 and S.R. 435.