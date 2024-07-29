PAWS is offering a low cost clinic to members of the community on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Wilmington’s PAWS Humane Society, Inc. Submitted photos Spay/neuter clinic for cats, dogs coming to Wilmington Aug. 10

The Rascal Unit, a mobile high volume spay/neuter clinic for cats and dogs, is coming to Wilmington’s PAWS Humane Society, Inc. on Saturday, Aug. 10.

PAWS is pleased to offer this low cost clinic to members of the community, according to a news release.

Registration and payment for the surgery must be made in advance as spots are limited and on a first come basis. Payments are non-refundable. Prices include the surgery, rabies vaccines and admin. fee, which helps cover costs of running the clinic.

If your pet is current on a rabies vaccine, you will need to bring a copy of the rabies certificate signed by a veterinarian on Aug. 10. The cost will be reduced by $10. Cat spay is $80, cat neuter is $70. The clinic offers other vaccines and tests in conjunction with the spay/neuter.

Please email [email protected] to receive information and to register. If you are unable to register for the August clinic, the last 2024 clinic for PAWS will be held on Nov. 23.

According to the release, a client who brought her two female cats for spaying at the last clinic wrote a follow-up note: “My two girls never liked each other. They just didn’t get along and now look at them!”

“While these kitties may be unique, please consider having your pet sterilized,” the release states. “You are preventing unwanted litters, helping protect against serious health problems and may reduce some behavioral problems associated with the mating instinct. Not only making an appointment for your female cat is wise, but your male cat will benefit from being neutered as well.”