Strength & Dignity Boutique to hold fall fashion gala to benefit county seniors

WILMINGTON — The Strength & Dignity Boutique, LLC is thrilled to announce its third-annual Fall Fashion Gala, supporting The Aging Up Community Center, according to a news release. The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 at 12 p.m. for an afternoon of style, elegance, and community spirit.

The gala will be held at The Aging Up Senior Center, where they will showcase their 2024 fall and winter clothing collections.

“This year’s event promises to be an unforgettable experience, once again featuring local models, stunning fashion, exciting giveaways, and door prizes provided by local sponsors,” the release states. “Attendees will also have the exclusive opportunity to purchase items directly at the senior center with an event-only discount.”

Thomas Breckel will serve as the Gala host, adding his unique flair and charm to the event as always.

Tickets are available for $25 and include admission, a luxurious swag bag, and delectable hors d’oeuvres. Special offers are available for group purchases: buy three or more tickets to receive reserved seating, and purchase six or eight tickets to reserve a table.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Aging Up Community Center (717 North Nelson), at the Strength & Dignity Boutique, or online. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit The Aging Up Senior Center, dedicated to empowering and supporting the senior community.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, Aug. 24

• Time: 12 p.m.

• Location: The Aging Up Community Center, 717 North Nelson, Wilmington

• Tickets: $25 (includes admission, swag bag, and hors d’oeuvres)

Purchase your tickets at Bit.ly/FallFashionGala

Questions can be directed to [email protected] or [email protected]

Strength & Dignity Boutique, LLC is dedicated to providing quality fashion and empowering the community through style and support.