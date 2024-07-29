WC Board of Trustees confers Emeritus Status upon Boland

Jim Boland

Wilmington College’s Board of Trustees designated Dr. James Boland as a professor of education emeritus during its summer meeting in mid-July.

Boland retired in 2017 as a full professor of education after serving the College for 32 years. His time at WC also included serving as director of the Peace Resource Center and head cross country coach. In addition, he coordinated the acclaimed ProjectTrust, an anti-bullying program for middle school students.

Emeritus status is an honorary title granted to someone who retires in good standing from an academic faculty position. Emeritus faculty members are encouraged to maintain a close association with the institution.