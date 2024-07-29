Wilmington Tractor Supply to host pet treat tasting event

WILMINGTON — Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat tasting event in Wilmington, according to a news release. Planned from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Aug. 10, this event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company.

“At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice,” said Stefanie Plas, manager of the Wilmington Tractor Supply store. “From our exclusive 4health® brand to a multitude of other high-quality products, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged friends stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us on to let your pet find its treat of choice.”

In addition to the tasting, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy Pet Care 101. This event is open to the public and will take place at 1627 Rombach Ave. Suite B. For more information, please contact the Wilmington Tractor Supply at 937-382-2595.

The rural lifestyle retailer, which is a one-stop shop for all things pet, including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements, will help alleviate needs and support important program initiatives.