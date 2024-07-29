WPD: Unresponsive armed man found inside Jeep

Wilmington police responded to a call at 305 N. South St. around 12:12 p.m. Sunday. The caller reported finding an unwanted male passed out in his Jeep, according to police. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — A local man is facing charges after he was allegedly found unresponsive and armed inside a Jeep on Sunday afternoon outside of a North South Street residence.

According to a press release from the city, Wilmington police responded to a call at 305 N. South St. around 12:12 p.m. The caller reported finding an unwanted male passed out in his Jeep.

The owner had briefly left his residence and returned to find the suspect in his vehicle, according to the news release. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive male, later identified as Justin Michael Neff, of 286 E. Locust St., Wilmington.

As police attempted to remove Neff from the vehicle, the Jeep’s owner reportedly spotted a gun in Neff’s pocket and alerted the officer. The officer quickly subdued Neff, handcuffing him and retrieving the loaded handgun from his pocket, according to the release.

A search of Neff also allegedly found drug paraphernalia, a clear baggie containing a white crystal-like substance, and a silver spoon with white residue.

Neff was charged with criminal damaging/endangering, possessing drug paraphernalia, and theft. He also had outstanding warrants. Additional charges are pending after further investigation of this matter, according to police.