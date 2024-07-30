6-under wins Senior Golf League outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Darren Parker, Bill Ross, Jack Carson and Kathy Keltner had a 6-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9.

The rest of the field:

30: Jim Jones, French Hatfield, Mark Hess, Cliff Doyle.

31: Bruce Barrett, John Faul, Gerry Schultz, Dave Miller.

31: D Bullock, Keith Houseman, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright.

32: Gene Breckel, Rocky Long, Jeff Watkins, Bob Vanzant.

35: Don Sicurella, Rusty Smethwick, Jim Doak, Mike Shaw.