8-under 28 wins Community outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of John Faul, Mike Gross, Bob Kemp and Gary Schrader had an 8-under par 28 July 25 and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had an eagle on No. 6 and birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8.

The rest of the field:

29: Jack Carson, Jim Jones, Gene Breckel, Bob Vanzant.

32: Rocky Long, French Hatfield, Mark Hess, Randie Fowley

32: Jeff Watkins, Jim Luck, John Philp, Rusty Smethwick.

32: Jim Doak, Mike Shaw, Bill Ross, Cliff Doyle.

32: Don Sicurella, Fred Stern Keith Houseman, Darren Parker.