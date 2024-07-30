8-under 28 wins Community outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of John Faul, Mike Gross, Bob Kemp and Gary Schrader had an 8-under par 28 July 25 and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.
The winners had an eagle on No. 6 and birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8.
The rest of the field:
29: Jack Carson, Jim Jones, Gene Breckel, Bob Vanzant.
32: Rocky Long, French Hatfield, Mark Hess, Randie Fowley
32: Jeff Watkins, Jim Luck, John Philp, Rusty Smethwick.
32: Jim Doak, Mike Shaw, Bill Ross, Cliff Doyle.
32: Don Sicurella, Fred Stern Keith Houseman, Darren Parker.