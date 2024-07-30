DeHart leads Falcons to win in 2024 opening match

WILMINGTON — With freshman Jack DeHart leading the way, Clinton-Massie opened the 2024 golf season Tuesday with a win over a trio of rivals at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

DeHart carded a 1-under 35 to earn medalist honors in his first varsity golf match.

Gunnar Martin led Wilmington with a 39.

The Falcons posted a team score of 150 while the Hurricane had a 191. Hillsboro and Batavia also played in the match.

SUMMARY

July 30, 2024

@Elks 797 Golf Club

Clinton-Massie 150, Hillsboro 175, Batavia 177, Wilmington 191

CMHS (150) Jack DeHart 35 Owen Goodwin 37 Andy Steed 38 Colson Morgan 40 Micah Ruther 41 Wyatt Scott 44

WHS (191) Gunnar Martin 39 Brody Reynolds 47 Gavynn Walls 52 Hunter Holbert 53 Aiden Ewing 56 Marcus Wheeler 65