EMA: Minimal damage, no injuries reported following severe storm

CLINTON COUNTY — Early this morning, a severe storm system passed through Clinton County, resulting in minimal damage and no reported injuries or loss of life, according to the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

Now that it is light out, more damage can be identified and reported. The Clinton County EMA urges residents to report any damage to their homes as soon as possible. For impacts to roadways, please report via 911 to dispatch the appropriate crews. To report house damage, visit https://www.cc-ema.org/da.

Thomas Breckel, director of Clinton County EMA, said, “Minor damage has been reported in Clinton County, and affected roads are reopening. While some power outages are still being addressed, we are relieved to report no injuries or loss of life from the storm.”

Residents of Clinton County can sign up for alerts at https://www.cc-ema.org/alerts. For assistance or to sign-up for or to adjust alert settings, contact EMA at (937) 382-6673.