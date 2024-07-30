WHS has 5 All-Americans at UCA cheer camp at ONU

Wilmington High School cheerleaders attended the UCA cheer camp July 15-18 at Ohio Northern University. On the final day the group finished first in sideline, third in dance and third in cheer.

WHS cheerleaders Bryn Tippett, Kensey Parker, Alexa Rich, Katie Bayless and Gracie Gerard qualified as All-Americans and now have the opportunity to perform in the London, England New Year’s Eve parade, at the Citrus Bowl, in Hawaii or in Rome.

Tippett also received the Pin it Forward Award.

Camp overall was a huge success, coach Sheri Stulz said. “These athletes learned a lot of new skills that you will definitely see during football season and meet the team night.”

Wilmington Meet the Team will be 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Alumni Field. The Hurricane football team opens its 2024 regular season 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Cincinnati Northwest.

Seniors on the WHS cheer squad this season are Tippett, Parker, Bayless, Lilly Stern and Lucy Kramer.