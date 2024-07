Thailand’s Masayuki Terada and Haiti’s Philippe Abel Metellus, left, compete during their men -73 kg elimination round match in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Morocco’s Widad Bertal celebrates after defeating Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong in their women’s 54kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher) Anthony Jeanjean, of France, performs a trick, with the Luxor Obelisk of La Concorde square in the background, during the cycling BMX freestyle men’s park qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

PARIS (AP) — It was a hot, steamy day at the Paris Olympics. Indoors and outdoors, the Games kept going.

Simone Biles and Team USA powered to Olympic gold in women’s gymnastics. Victor Wembanyama led France to a dramatic 94-90 win over Japan in men’s basketball, and Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz moved into the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles tournament in tennis.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Follow AP visual journalism: AP Images Blog, Instagram, Twitter