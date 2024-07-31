ECHS student discusses her educational experience in nation’s capital

Bailey Todd Bailey Todd’s photos from the 2024 Washington Journalism and Media Conference held in July. Photos courtesy of Bailey Todd Bailey Todd’s photos from the 2024 Washington Journalism and Media Conference held in July. Photos courtesy of Bailey Todd Bailey Todd’s photos from the 2024 Washington Journalism and Media Conference held in July. Photos courtesy of Bailey Todd

East Clinton High School student Bailey Todd, an upcoming senior, recently returned from an educational journey having represented Sabina as a National Youth Correspondent at the 2024 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University.

Held July 7-12, the conference brought together a select group of students from across the nation for an immersive study of journalism and media.

Todd was chosen for this honor based on her academic accomplishments and a demonstrated passion and excellence in journalism and media studies. The conference provided National Youth Correspondents with hands-on, experiential learning opportunities, including decision-making simulations that challenged them to navigate the creative, practical, and ethical complexities of journalism and media.

Reflecting on her experience, Todd shared her initial surprise and pride in being selected. “Being chosen to represent East Clinton was certainly a mind-boggling experience, as I never thought someone from such a small area would be chosen to attend a conference in Washington D.C. Yet, I was proud to be there to represent East Clinton.”

She highlighted the conference’s many positive aspects, particularly the connections she made. “There were so many good things about the conference, especially the people I was in a colour group with. Those people are some of the best people I’ve ever met, and I certainly enjoyed the Gala we had as well. The monument tour we were on was beautiful, and seeing the White House and the Washington Monument at sunset was just a wonderful experience.”

Among the key lessons Todd took away from the conference was the importance of seizing opportunities. “I learned that saying ‘yes’ to any sort of opportunity given to you is a good thing to do, as you’ll never know what experience you’ll manage to get. I also learned that you always should write with empathy, and do your best to portray any situation as the best as you can for respect out of those you are writing about.”

When asked if any guest speakers or sessions had changed her perspective on journalism or media ethics, Todd pointed to Randi Richardson from NBC and TODAY. “Randi Richardson certainly changed my views on reporting as she had even given us a task to write our own journalism piece in under three minutes, and she had explained how to write journalism pieces in an easy way to appeal to readers.”

One of the most impactful moments for Todd was meeting with Francis Goins, a legislative aide on Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown’s team. “He was extremely nice and answered every question I had asked in a good and informational way.”

Todd also cherished the opportunity to connect with peers from diverse locations such as Alaska and Puerto Rico, forming friendships.

Todd’s experience at the Washington Journalism and Media Conference not only enriched her understanding of journalism and media, but also left her with invaluable memories and insights. As she returns to East Clinton High School, she brings with her a renewed commitment to her studies and a broadened perspective on the power and responsibility of the press.