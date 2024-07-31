History Center awarded prestigious Jeffris Family Foundation Heartland Fund Grant

The Clinton County History Center Photo courtesy of Molly Boatman Dot Com

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center has announced the receipt of a generous $23,500 Heartland Fund award from the prestigious Jeffris Family Foundation.

This grant will cover half of the cost required to commission a Historic Structure Report (HSR) for the Center’s museum house, Rombach Place, according to a news release. This invaluable report, fundamental to the preservation and rehabilitation of the nearly 200-year-old structure, will be matched dollar-for-dollar from sources, including the Clinton County Commissioners.

Rombach Place, a cornerstone of the community’s rich heritage, will undergo a detailed evaluation to document its history, material elements, and existing conditions. The property was originally held by Matthew Rombach and his descendants for 100 years before being purchased in 1955 by the Clinton County Historical Society from General James W. Denver’s great-grandson, David Williams for $30,000.

The HSR report will provide essential recommendations to address any current issues and explore adaptive uses for the building, including returning some rooms to their original 1800s style. It will serve as a standalone document, offering a thorough understanding of Rombach Place’s physical character and evolutionary development. It may also be integrated into broader preservation planning activities for the historic property, ensuring that the structure’s legacy is maintained and enhanced for future generations.

The Jeffris Family Foundation’s Heartland Fund, located in Wisconsin, focuses on the preservation and appreciation of Midwest historic places. The Foundation’s commitment to heritage conservation is exemplified by their support for projects that sustain the architectural and historical integrity of significant historic buildings. Projects supported by the Foundation are numerous, including historical sites such as the Warren G. Harding Presidential Home in Marion, Ohio, President William Henry Harrison’s Grouseland Mansion and Museum in Indiana, and The Louis Sullivan’s “Jewel Box” Building of Newark, Ohio.

More information about the Jeffris Family Foundation and its impact on preserving historic structures can be found on its website: www.jeffrisfoundation.org

“This grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation is a monumental step towards preserving Rombach Place,” said Shelby Boatman, executive director of the Clinton County History Center. “The Historic Structure Report will provide us with the knowledge and guidance needed to responsibly care for this cherished landmark, ensuring it remains a vibrant part of our community’s history. For an organization of our size, an undertaking like this is often unattainable. However, thanks to the Jeffris grant and the support from our county commissioners, this dream will soon become a reality.”

“When I saw the project, within five minutes, I knew I wanted to fund the Clinton County History Center’s request. Rarely do I ever decide so quickly to support a request such as this, but I feel this opportunity is special and unique,” said Jeffris Foundation’s President Tom Jeffris when asked his thoughts on the venture.

About the Clinton County History Center:

The Clinton County History Center is dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich history of Clinton County. Through its collections, exhibits, and educational programs, the Center strives to inspire an appreciation for the past and foster a sense of community heritage. Their mission remains focused on the preservation, education, and promotion of Clinton County’s history and genealogy for the benefit of all.

About the Jeffris Family Foundation:

The Jeffris Family Foundation was established in 1979 by Bruce and Eleanor Jeffris, and their son Tom. Bruce Jeffris was born of a pioneer family that immigrated to Wisconsin from Kentucky in the 1840s. He joined the Parker Pen Company after World War I and retired as Chairman of the Board in 1960. Originally, the Foundation focused on the rich architectural heritage of Wisconsin’s small towns and cities. In 2009 the Foundation expanded its reach to small towns and cities in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio. The Foundation’s mission today is to preserve the cultural history and heritage of the Midwest through the preservation of regionally and nationally important historic buildings and decorative arts projects.