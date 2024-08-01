Elks #797 donates to Stillwater Stables

The Elks #797 Lodge recently made a donation to Stillwater Stables, a non-profit that specializes in working with at-risk children through equine assisted learning. Submitted photo

The Elks #797 Lodge of Wilmington recently donated through its Spreading Antlers charity fund to Stillwater Stables.

Stillwater Stables has been a non-profit since 2008 and specializes in working with at-risk children, ages 6-18, and their families. The organization mostly does one-on-one mentorship sessions where life skills, developmental assets, and academic lessons are experienced through equine-assisted learning.

A statement from Stillwater Stables reads: “Because of the economy and other issues beyond our control, our funding has been a struggle for us lately. It’s extremely important that we take good care of our horse partners and we have had a few health issues with a few of them that has been quite expensive. Between recent vet expenses and the need to buy hay for the upcoming year, this generous donation is a lifesaver and allows us to continue to care for our horses who in turn help care for the kids who find hope and love here.”

The organization thanked the Elks #797 Lodge and golf course for partnering with it in caring for the children of the community who are struggling.