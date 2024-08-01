Goodwin leads Falcons to wins over Turpin JV, Batavia

BATAVIA — In its second match of the season, Clinton-Massie defeated Turpin junior varsity and Batavia Thursday in a tri-match at Elks Run Golf Course.

“I was pleased with how they played on a difficult course,” CM coach Phil Larrick said.

Owen Goodwin played the course in even par 36 to earn match medalist honors.

Andy Steed had a 37 and Colson Morgan carded a 41 for the Falcons (5-0 on the season).

Also, Jack DeHart posted a 44 and Micah Ruther had a 46. Wyatt Scott shot a 53.

Final team scores were 158 for the Falcons, 177 for Turpin and 182 for Batavia.