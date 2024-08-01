Massie girls third, Hurricane 11th at Adam Sharp Invitational

GREENFIELD — Clinton-Massie finished third Thursday in the Adam Sharp Invitational girls golf tournament at Buckeye Hills Golf Club.

The Falcons had a 188 team total while Westfall easily won the tournament with a 151 score.

Individually, Paige Weiss of Westfall was medalist with a 5-under par 30 while Massie’s Grace Boone was tied for fourth place with a 2-over 37.

“Overall happy with third out of 11 teams,” Massie head coach James Brady said. “Grace played very well after a difficult start. I think we have improved over the summer. I do not think this will be the best golf we will play all season. It was a good start to the season.”

Wilmington was 11th with Abi Earley posting the low score for the Hurricane. She was 24th with a 52.

SUMMARY

Aug 1, 2024

Adam Sharp Invitational

@Buckeye Hills Golf Club

Teams

Westfall 151, Zane Trace 183, Clinton-Massie 188, Jackson 190, Circleville 197, McClain 202, Miami Trace 205, Chillicothe 212, Goshen 212, Logan Elm 213, Wilmington 236

Individuals

(1) Paige Weiss, Westfall, 30; (T4) Grace Boone, CM, 37; (14) Stormie Stroud, CM, 49; (18) Rylee Long, CM, 50; (24) Samantha VanPelt, CM, 52; (24) Abi Earley, WIL, 52; (37) Kailey Pfister, WIL, 56; (49) Sydney Bennett, WIL, 64; (49) Ellie Molt, WIL, 64; (53) Emma Adams, WIL, 67; (55) Lauren Edwards, CM, 69