Proposed 1,200-home development in Union Twp. raises infrastructure concerns

Grant Webb (left) and Larry Roberts (right) present a map and layout of the proposed 1,200-house development in Union Township to the Clinton County Commissioners during Wednesday’s meeting. Serena Hammond | News Journal photo

WILMINGTON — In a meeting held on Wednesday morning, the Clinton County Commissioners discussed various infrastructure concerns related to a proposed 1,200-house development in Union Township, off State Route 22 and 3.

The meeting was attended by Larry Roberts and Grant Webb, who sought the commissioners’ opinions on water, plumbing, and sewer options for the new proposed development.

Larry Roberts raised the issue of whether to annex the sewer system into the city. The development has encountered a water supply issue with Western Water Supply. Commissioners Kerry Steed and Mike McCarty suggested that Roberts engage with Union Township and simultaneously conduct outreach with Western Water. Steed emphasized that the primary concern for the county is how to potentially partner with Western Water or other entities to provide the necessary sewer and water infrastructure for the development.

Roberts was informed that the existing water tower is too small and that the pump in Morrow requires an upgrade. Additionally, Western Water has a federally-protected area that restricts excavation, meaning cooperation between the City of Wilmington and Western Water is essential to carve out certain parcels from the protected area.

No specific timeline for the start of construction was discussed, but Roberts estimated that the entire development would take approximately eight years to complete, with 50 houses being built per year. He also mentioned that the development would predominantly fall within the Wilmington City School District, with some areas zoned for the Clinton-Massie School District. He said that it’s estimated that Ryan Homes plans to build three homes per acre.

The commissioners concluded the discussion by advising Roberts to continue his conversations with Union Township and Western Water. Further details on the development’s commencement are expected in future meetings.