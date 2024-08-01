Some big questions remain open as Ohio State begins practice

COLUMBUS – Ohio State began its preseason camp for its much-anticipated football season with an open practice that was not exactly an open book on Thursday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Around 300 fans paid $50 to watch the two-hour practice, the first of 25 on the field rehearsals leading up to the season opener against Akron on Aug. 31. Some of them paid $150 for the VIP experience.

The media was also permitted to watch two hours of the Buckeyes going through basic drills and simple plays in helmets, but no pads.

Some things which were observed on the Buckeyes’ first day of practice:

All five of the scholarship quarterbacks (Will Howard, Devin Brown, Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz and Prentiss “Air” Noland) took around the same number of snaps, a policy Day said will continue through the first four practices. After that the leading contenders to become the starting quarterback will get a larger share of the snaps.

“It has to happen but you can’t force it. Ideally we’d like to have someone as a starter and go into the season and get going with that,” Day said. “We’ll see how it shakes out. You’d like to have that done in the first couple weeks.”

Freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and sophomore Carnell Tate both made some eye-catching receptions.

Day continued his policy of trying to limit his praise of Smith, rated the overall top recruit in the freshman class nationally, before he has played a game.

“He had a great offseason. He did some things that some freshmen haven’t done before in terms of recognition and some of the hard work he’s put in,” Day said. “We’re excited that he’s out there every day and we’re all excited about it. I don’t want to get too far out in front of this one, but he’s got a very bright future ahead of him.”

He was less restrained when he talked about Tate, who played in all 13 games and had 18 catches last season as a freshman.

“The limit for Carnell is just through the roof. I don’t think there is a limit to what he can be. He is not someone you typically hear, but you feel him out there. He’s certainly talented,” Day said.

“He takes a lot of pride in his route running. He comes in well prepared and he’s tough. He showed last year he could do it. He’s going to have to be a major contributor to our offense this year if we’re going to do what we want to do.”

Findlay’s Luke Montgomery played guard in his time on the field with OSU’s offense and made some snaps as a center on the sideline.

Last year’s starting center Carson Hinzman, who is among the contenders to start at right guard along with Tegra Tshabola and Montgomery, was excused from Thursday’s practice because of illness.

“He wasn’t feeling right so the trainers decided to hold him out today but we expect him to be back up tomorrow,” Day said.

Day said starting left tackle Josh Simmons is “light years” ahead of where he was a year ago when he transferred to Ohio State.

“Josh Simmons can do somethings that most (players) can’t. He’s very, very skilled and talented. We feel like the offseason was a difference maker for him. I think he has positioned himself with a good summer to be the best version of himself,” he said.

Former safety Sonny Styles was on the field as a linebacker with the 10 other players presumed to be the defensive starters going into the opener. During spring practice, former 5-star recruit C.J. Hicks was usually at that position with the first team.

Day said Howard, a 6-4, 237-pound quarterback, has worked on his conditioning and athleticism since transferring from Kansas State.

“He got challenged. He looks different and moves different. It’s one thing to put on and take off weight but when you’re talking about body fat and lean mass and those types of things …

“He looks different and moves different. He worked hard on that. He changed his diet and his workout plan and dedicated himself to the offseason. He’s moving well for his size. He’s lost some weight and put on some good weight,” Day said.