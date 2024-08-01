South Street Suites opens new building

The South Street Suites grand opening featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony in collaboration with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. Submitted photo

South Street Suites proudly celebrated the grand opening of its new building, designed to host suites for small local businesses, with an open house event on Saturday, July 27. The event, held at 36 ½ N. South St. in downtown Wilmington, featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony in collaboration with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release.

The community enjoyed tours of the new facility, met the building and individual business owners, and discovered the diverse range of products and services offered. The open house provided a fun-filled afternoon for families, with activities including raffle baskets, a photobooth, chair massages, DIY screen apparel, and refreshments.

South Street Suites is currently home to a variety of all-female-owned small businesses, each offering unique products and services:

Bright Side Threads: An apparel brand catering to all ages, from babies to adults, dedicated to spreading positivity and building community through their designs. They welcome local custom orders.

Chapter & Verse Creative Studio: A natural light photography studio founded by a husband and wife team. The studio provides a unique environment for creatives to connect and create. It will soon be available for hourly rentals, catering to photographers and videographers.

Kirk House Massage: Offers licensed massage therapy services both in-office and at-home in Wilmington. Appointments for table or chair massages can be scheduled.

Rowe Casa Organics: Provides over 250 natural, non-toxic products aimed at promoting health and wellness. Each product is carefully researched and formulated for safety and efficacy.

The Studio on South: Comprises two suites dedicated to preserving memories through photography. Owned by two local photographers, the studio offers services from their in-house photographers or the option to book your own.

For more information about South Street Suites and available suites, contact (937) 728-0447 or follow it on Facebook @ South Street Suites.