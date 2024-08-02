24 Fall Sports Preview: High School Boys Golf

The Blanchester High School boys golf team, from left to right, head coach Aaron Lawson, Eason Jones, Evan Malott, Brian White, Cole Mueller. Team members Logan Waldron and Dylan Malone were not present for the photo. The Clinton-Massie boys golf team, from left to right, front row, Bryson Roten-Quallen, Zach Moyer, Caleb Akers, Jack DeHart, Evan Jett, Cody Cooper; back row, Wyatt Scott, Austin Bene, Andy Steed, Colson Morgan, Owen Goodwin, Micah Ruther.

Clinton-Massie’s Andy Steed is set to begin his senior season in what has been a historic career.

A three-time SBAAC player of the year and Division II state runnerup in 2023, Steed has his sights set on a state championship in 2024.

Clinton-Massie and Williamsburg won boys team titles in the SBAAC last season.

East Clinton was fourth in the division and Blanchester sixth.

BLANCHESTER

For the first time in years, the Blanchester boys golf program can field a full team in 20024.

Evan Malott was second team all-league, the top Blanchester player in 2023 and the top returning player. Other returning players are Eason Jones, Cole Mueller and Brian White.

“Evan has taken on the ask of leading by example and showing what it takes to compete at the varsity level,” said head coach Aaron Lawson, in his 16th season as BHS golf coach. “He is like having an assistant coach to the new team members with his experience.”

Cole Bradley was the lone senior on the BHS squad last season.

Newcomers of note are Logan Waldron and Dylan Malone.

“I like the experience we have returning,” said Lawson. “(We need to improve) course management and playing into the strengths of our bag.”

Lawson said, “We have not had this much experience for a while. I’d really like to contend for a league title.”

CLINTON-MASSIE

The 2024 boys golf season could be something special for Clinton-Massie.

Led by Andy Steed, the Division II state tournament runnerup in 2023, the Falcons boast a deep and talented roster, a golf room in the school and the knowledge of PGA teaching pro Dave Stanton.

Head coach Phil Larrick said qualifying as a team to the state tournament is the main goal. Owen Goodwin joins Steed at the top of the lineup, with Larrick noting the pair are two of the best players in southwest Ohio.

Steed is a three-time SBAAC player of the year. Goodwin is a three-time runnerup in player of the year honors.

Gone from last year’s team are Logan Miller, Evan Davidson and Cam Morgan.

Larrick is assisted by Stanton at the middle school and junior varsity coach Clayton Morgan.

“We are very fortunate to have a PGA teaching pro and golf room,” said Larrick, who has a 263-84 record as the Falcons varsity coach.

Jake DeHart stamped himself as the top newcomer to the program, earning match medalist honors in the team’s first match of the season. Other newcomers of note are Micah Ruther, Wyatt Scott and Evan Jett, Larrick said. In all, Larrick said there are nine freshmen in the program.

With Steed, Goodwin and Morgan returning, Larrick said players in the 4-6 spots in the lineup must play well for the team to reach its goals.

EAST CLINTON

Mitchell Ellis was the top Astro last year, earning second team All-SBAAC honors.

Two players graduated EC last year on the boys golf roster — Austin Kmatz and Aiden Walker.

WILMINGTON

WHS finished second in the league tournament to a juggernaut Clinton-Massie team. Tommy Halloran, a first team All-SBAAC player, was fourth in the league tournament but the first non-Falcon on the leaderboard.