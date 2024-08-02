24 Fall Sports Preview: High School Girls Golf

The Clinton-Massie girls golf team, from left to right, front row, Sammi Jo Van Pelt, Stormie Stroud, Lauren Edwards; back row, Charlotte Robinson, Grace Boone, Rylee Long, head coach Jimmy Brady.

Clinton-Massie won the girls golf tournament, led by tournament medalist Grace Boone who was 14 strokes better than her nearest tourney competitor.

Wilmington was fifth in the tournament.

The league title was the fourth in seven years for the Falcons.

BLANCHESTER

Jamey Grogg is in his seventh season of coaching the Blanchester High School girls golf program.

He’ll have five players on the roster this season, an improvement over many past seasons.

“This is the first year we will field a full team, so I a excited for the opportunity to compete for a chance to win a league title,” Grogg said.

Alivia Brewster was tied for eighth in the league tournament, the best finish for the Wildcats. She earned second team all-league.

Brewster and Emily Bates are the top returning players and will be joined by newcomers Riley Ledford, Caidance Latham and Gabby Powell.

“(I like) their (Bates and Brewster) commitment during the summer to improve,” Grogg said. “The two returning girls have played well fro tee-to-green this summer, so mainly just need to focus on improving their short game. We also have three girls who are first-year golfers, so they have a lot to learn.”

Grogg said team goals include finishing in the top three in the league and have each girl improve their score each match.

The BHS coach said his team can achieve those goals if it maintains a consistent level of ball striking and doesn’t allow one bad shot to become two or three bad shots.

CLINTON-MASSIE

Led by Grace Boone, Clinton-Massie had a stellar girls golf season last year. The Falcons were 25-1 against league teams and 36-2 overall.

Boone was one of four Falcons to finish in the top eight in the league tournament. Stormie Stroud also was a first-team All-SBAAC golfer and was the Clinton County tournament medalist.

Jimmy Brady was the league coach of the year. None of the players on the team’s roster last season were listed as seniors so Boone and Stroud lead returnees Sammie Jo Van Pelt, Rylee Long, Charlotte Robinson and Lauren Edwards in a quest to win another league championship.

“All have taken ownership of their games and have been playing all summer all over the state and country,” Brady said. “Grace has been in the running for player of the year in the SOPGA. Stormie played in numerous events on the 1905 junior tour.

“I love our experience, our willingness to work hard and play on our own.”

Brady said the team must improve its play in 18-hole matches. The team goals are to win the SBAAC title and qualify to the district tournament as a team.

EAST CLINTON

WILMINGTON

Reagan Reese was the top Hurricane finisher in the league tournament. Abi Earley was second team all-league.

Reese graduated from WHS in the spring.