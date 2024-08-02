Blanchester to participate in National Night Out

BLANCHESTER — Neighborhoods throughout and around Blanchester are invited to join over 38 million neighbors across 18 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide, according to a news release.

National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW, ADT, Starbucks, Associa, L.E.A.D. and co-sponsored locally by local law enforcement. Locally, this event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 6 p.m. to dusk at Veterans Memorial Park, 933 S. Broadway St., Blanchester.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work.

“Together, we are making that happen,” the release states. “From time to time, neighbors throughout your city and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.”

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.

National project coordinator, Matt Peskin, said, “This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

Blanchester Police Department has partnered this year with several local law enforcement agencies, businesses, organizations, and community members to make this free event amazing for our communities.

For more information about the local event, please follow the Blanchester Police Department Facebook page, or contact the PD at 937-783-4702. For more information about National Night Out, please visit natw.org.