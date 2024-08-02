Chicory — a pretty flower, a weed, or forage?

As you drive along the road you may notice those pretty light blue flowers with multiple blooms. Not only is this a common plant alongside the road, but in pastures, along railroads or poorly maintained lawns.

This plant is known as Chicory, its scientific name Cichorium intybus. Chicory is in the aster family (Asteraceae) and has been cultivated for centuries for their leaves and roots. Leaves are bitter but can be eaten in salads when they are young and tender, roots can be dried and used as a substitute for tea or coffee. Not only can humans utilize this plant, but it is an exceptional forage crop for livestock.

New Zealand has developed a Chicory variety more specialized for forage and has been marketed in the United States. Chicory is native to Europe but has been planted around the world for the last 300 years and has become a “weed” in the United States. Chicory is a perennial plant that will stick around for years, and spreads via seed distribution by animal, or farm machinery.

If you are interested in growing chicory for livestock here are some things to know:

Establishment

Grows best in well-drained soils and can be drilled in September and October if in a prepared seed bed or grass sod at a rate of three to four lbs./acre. Chicory is to be planted .25 to .5 inches deep. Generally, chicory is planted in mixtures with cool season legumes.

Fertility

Chicory is tolerant of acidic soils and can establish with a pH as low as 5.5. 35lbs of Nitrogen should be applied at planting. Make P and K applications per soil analysis.

Grazing

Chicory can contain protein levels anywhere from 10 to 32% when harvested at the appropriate time. Graze and cut mixed chicory stands when 1/10th of flowers have bloomed. This will maximize both yield and quality.