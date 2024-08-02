Getting involved in the Honor Guard

To the editor,

President Calvin Coolidge said, “The nation which forgets its defenders will itself be forgotten.”

We should honor all men and women soldiers who have died giving their lives for our freedom and country while in military service.

Each veteran’s experience is unique. Not all wounds are visible. Many warriors, both men and women, suffer the insufferable torment of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). If that describes you, please get the help you need. It is available on any phone at 988 and press 1.

Many veterans find that further service can be a way to heal. As veterans and members of the Blanchester American Legion Post 179, my wife and I are privileged and honored to serve on the Honor Guard, providing military funeral honors for veterans and service members. We offer a tribute of honor and respect for veterans who have died, and for their families.

We voluntarily serve in all weather conditions, at any time, for dozens of deceased veterans every year. Unfortunately, American Legion membership is decreasing every year as some 2,000 veterans pass away every day in America.

The average age of our Honor Guard is about 75. We have buried four of our American Legion Post comrades in the last several months. Unless more veterans step forward to replace our ranks, our Post will very likely be unable to continue providing an Honor Guard in the not-so-distant future.

Veterans, would you like to have, or do you expect an Honor Guard at your funeral? Please consider getting involved in the American Legion to honor your comrades while you still can.

Our Blanchester meetings are 6:30 p.m. and last about an hour on the first Monday of each month, a week later if a holiday.

We value your experience. Everyone is welcome, especially veterans.

We are open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 to 10 a.m. for coffee and comradeship. Our post address is 318 E. Main St., Suite 220, Blanchester. A message phone is 937-783-5906.

Without judgement, we are alcohol-free and offer prayer at the beginning and end of every business meeting and Honor Guard service.

Veterans, we understand that you may have a family, a job and other interests. However, the oath of all veterans “swear to uphold” doesn’t have an expiration date. Please consider the challenge of a new avenue of “service after the service.”

Respectfully and thankfully,

Dennis and Carolyn Fabel

Clarksville