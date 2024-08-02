Man sentenced for rape of child

Hensley

WILMINGTON — A 24-year-old Wilmington man was sentenced to a combined prison term of 15 to 20 years on Tuesday for the rape of an 11-year-old child and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The sentencing in Clinton County Common Pleas Court followed Seth Hensley’s guilty plea to both charges as part of a negotiated settlement.

The Wilmington Police Department disclosed that Hensley not only raped the young victim, but also recorded the act on video. This information was detailed in the disposition from Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

Hensley was arrested on July 7, 2023. According to the grand jury indictment, the incident took place between June 8 and July 1, 2023.

The sentencing hearing was conducted under the provisions of Title 29 of the Ohio Revised Code. All relevant parties, including the victim, were notified of the hearing. However, the victim was not present, and no victim impact statement was submitted. Hensley was present in court, having been held in custody by the sheriff until the hearing. He was represented by privately retained defense counsel Brandon Moremond, while Clinton County prosecuting attorney Andrew McCoy represented the state of Ohio.

Judge John Rudduck presided over the hearing, during which he took into account various elements, including the defendant’s lack of prior criminal history, his cooperation, and his acceptance of responsibility. The judge emphasized the gravity of Hensley’s crimes, committed against a minor when he was 23-years-old.

Hensley was sentenced to an indefinite term of no less than 10 years for the rape charge, which could extend up to 15 years. Additionally, he received a definite term of five years for the pandering obscenity charge. These sentences are to be served consecutively, resulting in a total prison term ranging from 15 to 20 years. Hensley has already served 390 days in jail, which will be credited towards his sentence. He will also be subject to five years of mandatory post-release control.

In the disposition, the court found the recommended sentence appropriate, given the mandatory nature of the prison term and the seriousness of Hensley’s conduct. Upon his release, Hensley will be required to register as a Tier III Sex Offender. He has also been informed of his appellate rights, with a 30-day window to file an appeal.

Wilmington Police Det. Codey Juillerat led the investigation, which was instrumental in securing the conviction. Police Chief Bob Wilson told the News Journal, “Det. Juillerat’s work was instrumental in this case. Det. Juillerat is my primary Detective for Child Sexual Exploitation cases, and he does one heck of a good job, in my opinion.”

Reflecting on the case, Detective Juillerat said, “I would classify the work done as God’s work. My role in this case, and many others unfortunately like this case, is to be the light and voice for the victims. Sexual abuse cases can be extremely hard to investigate. It is normal for a victim to disclose the abuse years after their horrific incident. With that said, viable evidence (forensically speaking) is gone. Another reason that sex abuse cases are hard is the impact they leave on the investigators. At the end of the day, we (L.E.) are just human beings with the responsibility to protect and serve other human beings. I am passionate about holding those who violate others accountable. That comes with a double-edged sword. If a case is resolved in court, you feel some type of relief or justice for the victim(s). On the other side, an investigator can become hollow and lack empathy in their personal life. It is good to communicate what you are feeling, hearing, and seeing with those that you trust. What I have dealt with is minimal compared to the abuse and trauma some of my victims have repeatedly been exposed to for days, months, and years.”

Juillerat’s involvement in the case began when he received a call from then-Sgt. Wilson requesting his assistance with the sex offense. The victim’s parent/guardian provided Juillerat with the victim’s cellphone, which a Homeland Security Agent later extracted data from. The extraction revealed incriminating evidence, including videos of the sexual assault and messages.

“The case against Seth Hensley took a lot of moving parts and assistance from other officers and departments,” Juillerat explained. “This case does not come to an end without the help of CPS, Homeland Security, the Felony Prosecutor’s Office/Victim’s Advocate, WPD officers, and Chief Wilson.”

Hensley was arrested after Juillerat reviewed the evidence and obtained an arrest warrant. During the interrogation, Hensley reportedly admitted to engaging in sex with the victim, further corroborating the evidence from the cellphone extraction, explained Juillerat.

Juillerat concluded with a reflection on his role and the broader impact of his work: “Cases like these are never ‘satisfying or fulfilling’ as a detective. What I hold my head high to is hoping that the victim knows that I believed them, and what happened to them is not okay. Thankfully, God put me in a position to act on it and a clear perspective to do his work with integrity and a hope that this world, for as painful as it can be, is only a blink in time.”

He added, “I would also encourage any victim of sex abuse to report it. Carrying that weight alone is too tough to bear for anyone. It doesn’t matter if it just happened or occurred years ago. A victim of a sex offense can remain anonymous. You can also request that the incident is documented and not investigated for the time being. This is beneficial because it starts the report (paper trail), in case you decide to pursue criminal charges at a later date. I want to emphasize to the victims that you are not alone and I care.”