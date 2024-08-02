New Vienna Community Church to host Greenfield native in concert

Dusty Barrett is set to perform this Sunday, Aug. 4 at New Vienna Community Church. Submitted photo

The New Vienna Community Church will host a concert featuring Dusty Barrett on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 10:30 a.m. as part of its annual “Bring a Friend Sunday”celebration.

Dusty Barrett is a native of Greenfield. He has enjoyed a 24-year career as a professional Christian music vocalist. He has shared the stage with some of the biggest acts in Christian music. Barrett has performed around the United States at venues such as Dollywood, Silver Dollar City, The Blue Gate Theatre in Shipshewana, Indiana, Graceland, The Myrtle Beach Convention Center, The Leconte Center in Pigeon Forge and the Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.

Currently, Barrett travels and sings as a solo artist. He also sings daily at The Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum in Kentucky as part of the group, TrueSong.

Barrett is currently signed with the Nashville-based Daywind Records and New Day Publishing. He lives in Greenfield with his wife, Alisa, and three children, Stacey, Kate and Camden. Barrett is also a proud grandfather.

Pastor Dan Mayo said, “As part of our Bring a Friend Sunday celebration, we are thrilled to present Dusty Barrett in concert at our church during morning worship. We have known and experienced his music ministry for years, and my wife, Bev, and Dusty enjoy talking about their shared alma mater, McClain High School in Greenfield. Dusty has a true heart to serve Christ and lift Him up through his music. We are pleased to offer this concert either in person or at the sites listed below. If you cannot join us Sunday morning, feel free to tune in at your convenience.”

Once the worship/concert has ended, there will be a light lunch and fellowship will follow in the Fellowship House and all are welcome to stay. A free-will offering will be received.

The church is located at 412 West St. in New Vienna. The services will be livestreamed on the New Vienna Community Church YouTube site. Just go to YouTube and type in: New Vienna Community Church or join on Facebook on the Facebook page “NVCC.”

For more information, call Pastor Mayo at 937-725-0445.