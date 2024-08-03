Algerian boxer Imane Khelif clinches medal at Paris Olympics after gender outcry Algerian boxer Imane Khelif clinches medal at Paris Olympics after gender outcry Algerian boxer Imane Khelif clinches medal at Paris Olympics after gender outcry

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria clinched a medal Saturday at the Paris Olympics following days of sharp scrutiny and online abuse as misconceptions about her gender have exploded into a larger clash about identity in sports.

Khelif defeated Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary 5:0 in the quarterfinals of the women’s 66-kilogram bout.

Khelif will win at least a bronze medal after defeating Hamori for the second victory of her tumultuous second trip to the Olympics.

Khelif was faced international scrutiny after the banned International Boxing Association claimed Khelif failed an unspecified eligibility test for women’s competition last year. She then won her opening bout Thursday when opponent Angela Carini of Italy tearfully abandoned the fight after just 46 seconds.