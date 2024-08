The American Lotus Celebration at Cowan Lake State Park was held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. Visitors enjoyed free educational, naturalist-guided pontoon boat rides into the lotus colonies. Additionally, there were 10 food trucks and 16 craft and business vendors at the event to cater to hunger and shopping needs. Entertainment was provided by Jeff Bowman and Jeremy Francis. Park naturalists featured a display table showcasing the various stages of growth of the American Lotus.

Photos by Jason King