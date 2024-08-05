Blanchester one of 52 communities to receive road salt management grant

The Village of Blanchester is one of 52 communities in Ohio to receive state grant funds to upgrade road salt management equipment and salt storage facilities.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced recently that $2.7 million in H2Ohio grants will be awarded, according to a news release. Blanchester will receive $50,000, according to the news release.

This is the second round of grant funding awarded in the H2Ohio Chloride Reduction Grant Program.

“Road salt is a necessity during the winter months, but it’s also a necessity that we do all we can to keep our waterways free from chloride contamination,” said Governor DeWine in the release. “Through this grant program, we’re helping local communities with equipment that efficiently spreads salt in a way that better protects our water.”

DeWine announced the first round of the H2Ohio Chloride Reduction grant awards in May to more than 30 municipalities and communities. Due to high demand, a second funding round was added to help additional local governments improve their salt management infrastructure. Upgrades to equipment and salt loading and storage areas will help prevent over application of salt on Ohio roads and reduce runoff into waterways.

“We knew that our communities could put this money to good use,” Ohio EPA Director Anne Vogel said. “The initial response was overwhelming, and we appreciate the continued support from Governor DeWine and Ohio’s General Assembly in funding H2Ohio so that we can fund more applications. In less than a year, more than $4 million has helped cities and towns in every corner of Ohio to be protective of our waterways when it comes to salt application on our roadways.”

Critical equipment eligible for grants include live-edge blades, salt spreader control systems, brine mixers, and structural upgrades to salt storage facilities to prevent ground water contamination. Municipalities, townships, counties, and other governmental agencies could apply for single grants of up to $75,000.

DeWine announced the creation of the H2Ohio Chloride Reduction Grant Program in December 2023 as part of ongoing work to protect Ohio’s rivers.

H2Ohio is DeWine’s statewide water quality initiative designed to address complex issues impacting Ohio’s waters. Launched in 2019, H2Ohio uses a comprehensive approach guided by science and data to reduce algal blooms, stop pollution, and improve access to clean drinking water by supporting best farming practices, wetland creation, road salt runoff reduction, dam removal, and water infrastructure revitalization. For more information visit h2.ohio.gov.