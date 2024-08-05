Casey Camp SUVCW member elected to national office

Henry Casey Camp 92 member Shane L. Milburn (right) was elected to the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) National Council of Administration (board of directors) this past weekend during the 143rd National Encampment (convention) of the SUVCW held in Lexington, Ky. Other Casey Camp members attending the encampment were (left to right) Robert E. Grim, a past national commander-in-chief (2002-2003); Charles Rose, camp senior vice commander; Kelly Hopkins, camp commander; Shane L. Milburn, and Shawn A. Cox, a past Ohio Department Commander (not pictured). Submitted photo

By Robert Grim

Shane L. Milburn, a past commander of Henry Casey Camp 92 and a past commander of the Ohio Department Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW), was elected to a three-year term on the organization’s national council of administration (board of directors) during the SUVCW’s 143rd national encampment (convention) held in Lexington, Ky. this past weekend.

Milburn won the seat over three other candidates who were competing for the position.

Milburn, a United States Marine veteran, is also a colonel in the Sons of Veterans Reserve (SVR), which is the uniformed ceremonial division of the SUVCW and serves as the national deputy commander of the SVR. He also commands a local SVR unit, Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry; named after the unit Bloomingburg Civil War Medal of Honor recipient Corporal Henry Casey served in.

Shawn A. Cox, a past commander of the Casey Camp and a past SUVCW Ohio Department Commander, was elected to a seat on the eight-member board of directors of the SUVCW Charitable Foundation and was elected secretary treasurer of that organization during their meeting in Lexington.

The SUVCW is a patriotic heritage organization formed in 1881 by the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR). SUVCW members are descendants of Union Civil War veterans. The organization was incorporated by an act of Congress in 1954 and became the legal heir the GAR when the last member of the GAR died in 1956.

The SUVCW’s national headquarters is located at the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg, Pa. Next year, the 144th national encampment of the SUVCW will be held in Houston, Texas.