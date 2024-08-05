Gabriel’s Angels Homecare celebrates 10th anniversary

Gabriel’s Angels Homecare LLC celebrated its 10th anniversary on Aug. 1, 2024 with a ribbon cutting and open house. Submitted photo

Gabriel’s Angels Homecare LLC proudly celebrated its 10th anniversary with an open house event held on Aug. 1 at its location at 232 N. South St., Wilmington.

The celebration saw a vibrant turnout from the community, who were welcomed with guided office tours, refreshments, and food from the popular “For the Love of Grub” food truck. Attendees also enjoyed networking opportunities, a raffle drawing for a two-hour cleaning service, and the chance to meet the dedicated team of “angels” behind the success of Gabriel’s Angels Homecare LLC.

Reflecting on the journey, owner Mindy Johnson said, “Celebrating our 10th anniversary is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team. We started as a small operation from my home, and to see how much we’ve grown over the years is truly humbling. Our partnership with Council on Aging has been vital in allowing us to expand our reach and impact in the community. We are grateful for the support we’ve received and are excited for what the future holds.”

Gabriel’s Angels Homecare LLC has provided exceptional care and support to the elderly since its inception in 2014, according to a news release. The company’s mission to improve the quality of life for their clients through personalized and compassionate care has remained steadfast over the past decade.

For more information about Gabriel’s Angels Homecare LLC or to learn about its services, please contact (937) 509-1622 or email [email protected].