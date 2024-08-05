Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Law Library Resources Board to hold meeting

The Clinton County Law Library Resources Board will hold its quarterly board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 at 12:15 p.m. in the Law Library, Clinton County Courthouse, third floor, 46 S. South St., Wilmington.

City Planning Commission to hold meeting

The City of Wilmington Planning Commission will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at the city council chambers on the Municipal Building’s second floor. The building is located at 69 N. South St.

Clinton-Massie BOE to hold special meeting

The Clinton-Massie Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the middle school, room 533.

Wilmington Board of Education to hold special meeting

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will have a special board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7:15 a.m. for personnel and business, specifically approving most recent new hires and the WEA contract for the new school year. The meeting will be held in the Central Office Board Room, 341 S. Nelson Ave.

County budget commission to hold special session

The Clinton County Budget Commission will meet in special session on Monday, Aug. 19 from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 303, Wilmington. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss 2025 County Budget Planning. The Clinton County Budget Commission will relocate and meet in special session with the Clinton County Commissioners on Monday, Aug. 19 from 10:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 208, Wilmington. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss 2025 County Revenue Project.

Board of DD finance committee to hold meeting

The finance committee of the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the board’s offices, 180 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. The purpose of the meeting is to review the proposed 2025 budget, long-term projections, and all fund balances.

Board of DD changes meeting locations

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities approved a change in meeting location for its regular meetings scheduled on Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19. The new meeting location will be 180 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. All meetings will continue to be held at 12 p.m.