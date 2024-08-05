Officials say Ohio State Fair was ‘a grand success’

COLUMBUS – Following 12 days of family fun, exciting entertainment, and delicious fair food, the 2024 Ohio State Fair came to a close on Sunday, Aug. 4. Overall, the 12 days of the fair showed successful metrics across the board, according to a news release.

“The 2024 Ohio State Fair was a great celebration of all things Ohio! Ohio is the heart of it all including family, adventure, education, and prosperity. There are many people and organizations that come together to make the Ohio State Fair a success, and we appreciate everyone’s hard work to make this year’s Fair so impactful for visitors and participants,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

The Ohio State Fair continues to celebrate Ohio and honor tradition by offering top-notch entertainment and providing educational and interactive activities, while maintaining its strong agricultural roots.

“Being my first Fair back in Ohio, I was elated to witness this great celebration of Ohio,” said Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds Executive Director Adam Heffron. “The fair hosts friends and families from all parts of Ohio, and from across the country and beyond.”

A large number of activities and attractions at the Ohio State Fair were included free with admission, including: the butter cow and calf sculpture, activities in the eight-acre Natural Resources Park, entertainment stages/areas and strolling entertainment, livestock shows and competitions, equestrian shows, performances, and a rodeo, the petting zoo, many interactive activities in the Lausche Youth Exploration Space, attractions, pig races, one of the largest fine arts exhibitions in the State, the creative and youth arts exhibits, demonstrations, live music, samplings, shuttles, and more.

Many staff, volunteers, partners, contractors, first responders, sponsors, and other organizations make the Ohio State Fair possible.

“We are fortunate to have so many organizations and individuals that are passionate about the Ohio State Fair and contribute to making the event a success year and year out,” said Heffron. “It’s important that we make the Fair as welcoming as possible by offering a positive guest experience at a reasonable value.”

Ohio State Fair Metrics

– More than $3.2 million in total Midway (ride and game) revenue.

– More than $8.3 million in total vendor concession gross sales across the fairgrounds.

– 33,943 free admission tickets distributed to community and charitable organizations and partners serving those who otherwise would not be able to attend the Ohio State Fair.

– Free Ohio State Fair admission offered to all libraries across the State of Ohio for any youth who participate the State Library of Ohio Summer Reading Program.

– Exhibitors/participants from all 88 counties.

– Tickets purchased by visitors from all 48 contiguous states and Hawaii, as well as Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Brazil, Japan, Korea, and Puerto Rico, according to Ticketmaster data sales.

– 45,151 concert tickets sold to paid shows in the WCOL Celeste Center.

– 346 total vendors with indoor and outdoor locations at the Ohio State Fair. Approximately 59% of all Fair vendors are Ohio vendors.

– $25,500 awarded in scholarships to Ohio youth.

– More than $260,000 in sales at the Sale of Champions from generous buyers, $134,500 of which goes to the Virgil L. Strickler Youth Reserve Program to award thousands of Ohio State Fair youth exhibitors.

– 152 free shows or events with ASL interpretation, as well as ASL interpretation at all paid shows in the WCOL Celeste Center. ASL interpretation is provided in partnership with Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities.

Food Facts:

– More than 42,000 lemonades or lemon shake ups purchased.

– 21,992 corn dogs purchased.

– 18,515 ears of roasted corns purchased.

– 16,480 funnel cakes purchased.

– 16,115 slices of pizza purchased.

– More than 13,800 orders of french fries purchased.

– 8,361 orders of cotton candy purchased.

– 6,473 cream puffs purchased from Schmidt’s (both original and cotton candy).

– Nearly 1,000 pickle lemonades purchased.

– Nearly 1,800 flights of deviled eggs and 5,839 single deviled eggs (all flavors) purchased.

– Food numbers reflect data collected from concessions contracted through the Ohio State Fair. It does not include food concessions owned by or contracted through Talley Amusements.

Next year, the Ohio State Fair will run July 23 through Aug. 3, 2025.

More information about the 2024 fair can be found in the 2024 Ohio State Fair Media Guide.

The Ohio Expo Center is proud to host the Ohio State Fair. The 2023 Ohio State Fair was held July 24 – Aug. 4. For more information, visit ohiostatefair.com.