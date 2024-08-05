Six locals graduate from Cedarville University

The following local students graduated from Cedarville University in spring 2024 with a graduate degree: Andrew Brads of Wilmington (master of divinity), Stephanie Greene of Wilmington (master of science in nursing), Zachary Davis of Wilmington (bachelor of arts in mathematics), Johnathan Gehringer of Clarksville (bachelor of arts in history), Mitchell Hines of Wilmington (bachelor of science in finance), and Rebekah Shelton of Blanchester (bachelor of arts in middle child education).

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,456 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study, according to a news release. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking.

For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.