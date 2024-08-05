Steed 2nd, Falcons 5th in Dayton Christian Invitational

MIAMISBURG — Andy Steed finished as runnerup and the Clinton-Massie boys golf team placed fifth in the Dayton Christian Invitational Monday at Pipestone Golf Club.

The Falcons (17-4 on the year) had a 317 team total while tournament champion Springfield Northwestern came in a 1-under par 287. Turpin was second with 295, Moeller third 303 and St. Xavier fourth with 313.

Alex Rollman of Turpin was the tournament medalist with a 5-under 67.

Steed shot a 4-under par 68.

“I was very pleased with how Andy played,” Clinton-Massie coach Phil Larrick said. “I knew this would be a tough week with another invitational at The Virtues on Wednesday. We have three new varsity players, so we need to stay focused and keep working hard.”

Owen Goodwin had a 76 for the Falcons and Micah Ruther posted an 88. Colson Morgan shot an 88 and Jack DeHart had an 89. Wyatt Scott carded a 97.