WCS officials: What to know about the upcoming school year

Wilmington City School District officials said they are excited to welcome students back to school for the 2024-25 academic year.

Open House Night is set for Monday, Aug. 12 from 5-7:30 p.m. at each school. Families are encouraged to tour the schools, see their child’s classroom, and meet teachers, staff, and other families. The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 14. Kindergarten students have a staggered start — A thru L start on Aug. 14, M-Z start on Aug. 15 (A-L stay home), and all kindergarten students come on Aug. 16.

The district has announced some updates for the 2024-25 school year. New this year, all students enrolled in WCS will be eligible to receive a healthy breakfast and lunch meal on school days at no charge. No form/application is needed to participate. The district is able to provide this through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) of the National School Lunch/Breakfast program.

The district has made small changes to the school schedule for a big impact. This year, the elementaries will have staggered start/end times. The middle/high school schedule is moving up 10 minutes. This will increase the likelihood of elementary routes arriving on time. Staggering the start/end times at Holmes and Denver will make it easier for parents with kids in both elementaries. This year, the middle/high schools’ day will be 7:40 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holmes (K-2nd) will be 9:10 a.m.-3:35 p.m., and Denver (3rd-5th) will be 9:25 a.m.-3:50 p.m.

This year, schools across Ohio are required to address cell phone/device use during the school day. It’s important for schools and parents to partner in reinforcing to kids that a student’s responsibility while at school is to engage in their education — not scroll through social media, post on TikTok, play games, cyberbully others, or text friends, according to officials. Cell phone/device expectations will be in the student handbooks available in FinalForms and at wilmingtoncityschools.com/handbooks.

Wilmington City School District is welcoming a new superintendent this year. Tim Dettwiller will be serving as the interim superintendent for 2024-25.

Dettwiller said, “I look forward to meeting and working with the incredible staff and community to develop a clear path to academic excellence in the coming year. Through collaboration, I am eager to be a part of turning our challenges into opportunities. I am proud to say – It’s a Great Day to be a Hurricane!”

WCS families can visit wilmingtoncityschools.com for all the information they’ll need for the 2024-25 school year.